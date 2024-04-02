Nana Oye urges state action against Ga priest over alleaged marriage to 12-year-old girl

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the wake of a controversial marriage between a 12-year-old girl and a 63-year-old Chief Priest, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, a former Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has stepped forward to demand swift action from the state.



In a passionate plea, she emphasized that the union constituted a clear violation of Ghanaian law and international conventions safeguarding children's rights.



Speaking to reporters on Monday, April 1, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo stressed the government's legal obligation to intervene in such cases, highlighting the explicit provisions outlined in the Children Act and the 1992 Constitution. She underscored that irrespective of parental consent, the law unequivocally prohibits marriages involving individuals under the age of 18.



"The state must act decisively to protect the rights of the girl and uphold the rule of law," she declared.



Background:



Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, received criticism when a video surfaced online showing him in a marriage ceremony with a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo.



The traditional ceremony, which attracted attention, took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.



Gborbu Wulomo defended his actions by stating that the girl would not be expected to fulfil marital duties.