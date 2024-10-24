You are here: HomeNews2024 10 24Article 1997891

Nana Soglo Alloh IV elected as new president of Oti Regional House of Chiefs

Nana Soglo Alloh IV of the Likpe Traditional Council has been elected as the new President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs.

The election, held on September 30, 2024, saw him secure 8 votes out of the 14 cast, defeating the incumbent Nana Mprah Besemuna, who received 6 votes. This election marks a new chapter for the Oti

