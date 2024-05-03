Nana Yaa Jantuah applauds government for Appiatse housing project

Politics of Friday, 3 May 2024

Nana Yaa Jantuah, former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), commended the government for reconstructing the Appiatse community, praising the quality of the 124-unit housing project commissioned by Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia. S



Speaking on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Ms. Jantuah lauded the government's efforts in providing housing for residents displaced by the explosion two years ago.



However, she raised concerns about whether all affected individuals had been accommodated and urged the government to replicate the project nationwide to assist rural-urban migrants seeking employment opportunities.



Additionally, she questioned why the responsible company did not fund the housing project and called for accountability and reopening of the matter.