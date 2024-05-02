Nana Yaa Jantuah calls for President Akufo-Addo's impeachment over dumsor claims

Politics of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Nana Yaa Jantuah, a former Director of Public Relations and External Affairs at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), has urged Parliament to impeach President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stating that his removal would prevent him from spreading misinformation about the country's serious issues.



Her call comes in response to President Akufo-Addo's recent assertion that the country's erratic power supply (Dumsor) has been effectively resolved.



President Akufo-Addo made these comments while addressing organized labor during the annual May Day celebration in Accra.



He expressed confidence in the work done in the energy sector, stating that the entire country did not experience load-shedding on Tuesday, April 30, indicating significant improvement in the power situation.



However, Naa Yaa Jantuah criticized the President's statement, emphasizing that she experienced Dumsor herself on Tuesday, with her lights being off for 12 straight hours.



In an interview with TV3 New Day on Thursday, she questioned the President's sources of information, stating, "I don’t understand the behavior of the President…because whoever briefed him? The handlers who briefed him—did they tell him Dumsor is gone?"



Jantuah emphasized the need for the President to acknowledge the reality of the situation and accept the challenges facing the country.



She suggested that impeaching the President would ensure that someone else who is more receptive to advice takes over, stating, "Maybe somebody should impeach the president for us…so that we will not hear these things anymore."



She further elaborated that impeaching the President would prevent further misinformation and ensure that the country is led by someone who listens to advice.



She concluded by urging Parliament to act swiftly, stating, "Parliament should do us a favor and let President Akufo-Addo go because he has checked out."