Nana Yaa Jantuah condemns NPP's bid to 'break the 8'

Politics of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Yaa Jantuah, former General Secretary for the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), has strongly criticized the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), asserting that their time in power is drawing to a close.



Jantuah expressed her dismay over the NPP's persistent push to extend their tenure, commonly referred to as 'breaking the eight', emphasizing that such efforts disregard the will of the Ghanaian people.



She believes that the NPP's eagerness to make history by securing an extended period in office reflects a lack of respect for the populace, particularly in light of the economic challenges experienced during their seven-year rule.



Speaking on TV3, Jantuah condemned the government's optimism and determination to prolong their stay in power, suggesting that it signifies a detachment from the reality faced by ordinary Ghanaians.



She highlighted instances of financial disarray, including the Finance Minister's directive for funds to be allocated to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as evidence of the prevailing chaos within the administration.



Moreover, Jantuah denounced the NPP's alleged manipulation of the electoral process through the Electoral Commission (EC), citing proposed changes to election dates as a concerning example. She pointed out the irony of the NPP's stance, noting their previous opposition to similar reforms in 2016.



She urged the government to acknowledge the growing discontent among citizens and refrain from attempting to influence the electoral outcome through institutional means. She emphasized the importance of respecting democratic principles and listening to the voices of the Ghanaian people.