Nana calls for Gulf Of Guinea Commission Review

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

President Nana Akufo-Addo is calling for a review of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) to boost its efficiency and relevance.



Established in 2001, the GGC aims to protect maritime interests among its 13 member countries. Despite some successes, President Akufo-Addo believes the Commission needs revitalization to better address ongoing maritime threats.



He urged member states to show greater political commitment and explore alternative funding sources, as reliance on member contributions is unsustainable.



The Executive Secretary of the Commission, José Mba Abeso, also emphasized the need to update the treaty to enhance regional cooperation and maritime governance.