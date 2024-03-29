NanaAt80: Akufo-Addo trends on social media as he celebrates his 80th birthday

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo turned 80 today, March 29, 2024.



As he celebrate his 80th birthday, he has been receiving well wishes from Ghanaians on social media platform X.



The hashtag #NanaAt80 is currently the top of the trends on X.



Here are some posts from Ghanaians on President Akufo-Addo's 80th birthday:





Happy 80th birthday, HE. @NAkufoAddo Wishing you continued health, happiness, and success in leading Ghana forward. #NanaAt80 ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/oYFERUqyvU — Annie Walters (@Annie06walters) March 29, 2024

Dear Akufo-Addo, may the smiles you put on Ghanaian children with Free SHS who couldn't have afford to make it there continue to guide and protect you.

Happy Birthday sir????????#NanaAt80 pic.twitter.com/nHtcUWkfkv — Bilchini Sahabela???????? (@sahabela) March 29, 2024