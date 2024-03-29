You are here: HomeNews2024 03 29Article 1926785

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

#NanaAt80: Akufo-Addo trends on social media as he celebrates his 80th birthday

« Prev

Next »

Comments (4)

Listen to Article

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo turned 80 today, March 29, 2024.

As he celebrate his 80th birthday, he has been receiving well wishes from Ghanaians on social media platform X.

The hashtag #NanaAt80 is currently the top of the trends on X.

Here are some posts from Ghanaians on President Akufo-Addo's 80th birthday:









Comments:
This article has 4 comment(s), give your comment