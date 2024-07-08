Napo: I have had a different impression of him; but he must work to dispel the tag of arrogance – Manasseh

Politics of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has addressed perceptions of arrogance surrounding Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



While Awuni acknowledges that Napo's public behavior has sometimes fueled this perception, he argues that it shouldn't disqualify him from public office.



Awuni emphasizes that Napo and his supporters should work on this issue rather than ignore it. He also suggests that humility, even if perceived, is crucial for leadership and that addressing the arrogance tag could make Napo a better leader.