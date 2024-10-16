Napo apologises to bondholders for impact of DDEP

General News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice-presidential candidate, has apologized to bondholders impacted by the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



Speaking on Peace FM, he acknowledged their sacrifices in stabilizing Ghana's economy and highlighted their vital role in the government's debt restructuring with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



He recognized the hardships faced by bondholders, including protests, and stated, "We have to accept and apologize to them." Dr. Opoku Prempeh reassured Ghanaians that the country is on a path to recovery following these efforts.