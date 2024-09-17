Napo draws massive crowd in walk through Makola market

Politics of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's 2024 flagbearer, attracted a massive crowd during his walk through Makola Market on September 16, 2024.



Starting from Rawlings Park, Napo interacted with traders and shoppers along key market streets, including Metrolane, China Lane, and Kantamanto.



The event ended with a large gathering at Drug Lane, Okaishie, where traders enthusiastically showed their support.



In his address, Napo expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reassured the crowd of his commitment to implementing policies that would benefit traders and the general public.



The walk generated significant excitement in the market.