Napo is humble; let’s support him – Okuapemhene

General News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Okuapemhene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III praised Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his humility and encouraged Ghanaians to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.



He commended Prempeh and NPP flagbearer Dr. Bawumia for seeking traditional and religious leaders' blessings, highlighting their respect for tradition.



Okyapemhene emphasized that Prempeh’s selection as running mate reflects his dedication and urged him to work diligently with Bawumia to secure victory.



He also stressed the importance of incorporating traditional leaders into national development and promised that, if elected, the NPP would recognize their contributions.