Napo is in Ghana, not Germany – Sources

General News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Reports suggesting that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, NPP’s running mate, is overseas for medical treatment have been dismissed by sources close to him.



Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom had claimed that Dr. Prempeh traveled to Germany for health reasons, expressing his support and wishing him a speedy recovery.



However, sources confirmed that Dr. Prempeh was in Techiman North on August 30, actively participating in his campaign ahead of the 2024 elections.



The rumors surfaced following concerns about his recent weight loss, which some linked to health issues.