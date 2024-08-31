Napo lays wreath on Busia’s grave in Wenchi

Politics of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), paid tribute to the late Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia by laying a wreath at his gravesite in Wenchi, Akrobi, during a visit to the Bono Region.



Dr. Busia, a former Prime Minister of Ghana, is celebrated for his contributions to the country's democracy and governance.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh highlighted Busia's enduring legacy and the importance of his role in shaping Ghana's political landscape.



The ceremony was attended by local party members and leaders, reaffirming the NPP's connection to its historical roots.