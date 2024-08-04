You are here: HomeNews2024 08 04Article 1966673

Source: classfmonline.com

Napo leads NPP's delegation to UK to climax 25th anniversary celebration of Otumfuo

The event, held during the Akwasidae festival, honored the Asantehene's contributions and legacy The event, held during the Akwasidae festival, honored the Asantehene's contributions and legacy

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Vice Presidential Candidate of Ghana's New Patriotic Party (NPP), led a delegation to the UK to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

The event, held during the Akwasidae festival, honored the Asantehene's contributions and legacy.

The festival, a significant cultural celebration for the Asante people, showcased their traditions and unity.

The NPP delegation’s participation highlighted their respect for traditional leadership and aimed to strengthen ties with the Ghanaian diaspora in the UK.

