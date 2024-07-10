Napo’s first speech lacked Wisdom, decorum and leadership – Bawa Mogtari

Politics of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, a spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama’s campaign, has criticized Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh’s inaugural speech as the NPP's running mate, calling it lacking in wisdom, decorum, and leadership.



She noted that Prempeh missed an opportunity to promote his and the NPP's message, instead delivering an anti-Kwame Nkrumah agenda.



Mogtari contrasted this with the qualities exhibited by Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. Prempeh, unveiled on July 9, 2024, in the Ashanti Region, praised his government's performance under Nana Akufo-Addo but faced backlash for referring to Ghana's first President as "that your Kwame Nkrumah."