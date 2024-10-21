Napo’s wife advocates for menstrual hygiene

Health News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Alma Pokua Adade-Prempeh, wife of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is advocating for improved menstrual hygiene management, especially for young girls.



Speaking at Accra Girls Senior High School’s 64th anniversary, she highlighted the importance of good hygiene practices for girls to remain confident and engaged in their education.



Mrs. Adade-Prempeh addressed challenges such as limited access to sanitary products and the stigma surrounding menstruation, urging collective action to promote education and social support.



Her advocacy aims to empower girls and women to manage their menstruation with dignity and confidence while emphasizing the need for ongoing efforts to break down barriers.