Napo will do the magic – Amakye Boateng

Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng of KNUST has asserted that Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh will attract more floating voters for the NPP than Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who he criticizes for failing to fulfill campaign promises and not taking responsibility for economic issues.

Amakye-Boateng suggests that Prempeh's appeal is crucial for the party's success.

President Akufo-Addo supports the Bawumia-Prempeh ticket, calling it an "excellent pairing" and expressing confidence in their ability to secure a victory in the 2024 elections.

