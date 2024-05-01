Narcotics Control Commission intercepts 20.5kg of cannabis

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has successfully intercepted 20.5 kilograms of concealed cannabis parcels intended for smuggling out of Ghana through postal and courier centers in Accra.



NACOC, in a statement on Facebook, disclosed that the operations, conducted over three days, led to the detection of various attempts to transport illegal substances abroad.



Routine examinations on Monday, April 15, 2024, revealed four parcels concealed in wrapped boxes destined for the United Kingdom. Subsequent investigations uncovered similar illicit activities in the following days.



On April 16, 2024, officers seized an outbound parcel containing 21 slabs of compressed cannabis weighing 5.80 kilograms.



Further interceptions occurred on April 19 and April 20, 2024, when parcels containing cannabis slabs, totaling 6.7 kilograms, were seized, all bound for the United Kingdom.



Another significant find was made on April 24, 2024, when officers discovered cannabis slabs concealed in black soap packaged in a bathing pail, weighing 2.10 kilograms and intended for transit to the United Kingdom.



Following confirmation of the narcotics' presence in these parcels through field tests, they were promptly transferred to NACOC Headquarters for thorough investigation. NACOC has intensified efforts to apprehend those involved in these illegal activities.



