National Association of Institutional Suppliers postpones picketing at Education Ministry to April 8

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Association of Institutional Suppliers has postponed its planned picketing to Monday, April 8, 2024, at the Ministry of Education due to ongoing payment delays and outstanding debts totaling over GH¢100 million.



Initially slated for March 4, 2024, the picketing was rescheduled as a result of the Ministry's failure to honor contractual agreements and settle outstanding dues owed to association members.



Expressing disappointment over the government's negligence in making payments for supplied essentials like uniforms and house dresses to various senior high schools, the association emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue.



In a statement released on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the Association extended the picketing to Tuesday, April 9, 2024, highlighting the Ministry's failure to initiate payments despite assurances given during a previous meeting on March 26.



The Association cited the Ministry's refusal to sign the previously agreed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as a breach of trust, compelling them to proceed with the planned picketing event.



While the Association agreed to suspend the picketing upon clearing of arrears and the signing of the MOU, the Ministry's failure to fulfill its obligations has necessitated further action to address the ongoing financial grievances.



See the statement below:



