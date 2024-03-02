National Association of Institutional Suppliers reschedule picketing to April 8

General News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Association of Institutional Suppliers has adjusted its protest date, moving it from March 4th to April 8th following a request from the Ghana Police Service (GPS).



Originally planned for March 4th, 2024, the change was prompted by the police, who highlighted the significance of the March 6th celebration and Ghana's hosting of the All-African Games (scheduled for March 8th to 24th, 2024).



In an official statement released on Friday, March 1, the Association stated, "The picketing event is now slated for April 8th, 2024, at the Ministry of Education. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and continued support."



Underscoring their commitment to a peaceful and lawful protest, the Association acknowledged the police request promptly, ensuring communication of the revised date to the GPS.



Emphasising the importance of the picketing event, the Association reiterated its dedication to addressing overdue contract arrears for the academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, along with other critical issues affecting their businesses and livelihoods.



Expressing gratitude for the ongoing support from stakeholders in the education sector, the Association urged continued backing for their cause.