National Best Cocoa Farmers Embark On An Educational Trip To UK

General News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A delegation of 14 National Best Cocoa Farmers from Ghana have embarked on an educational trip to the UK to promote the country's cocoa sector and gain knowledge on international cocoa trading.



The farmers, who are current and past award winners from 2019 to 2023, will visit cocoa processing factories, meet with the Ghanaian business community, and hold meetings with the Ghana High Commission and UK-based institutions.



The trip aims to provide knowledge exchange, skills development, market access, and understanding of consumer preferences.



The delegation is expected to return to Ghana on June 27.