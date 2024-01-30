National Blood Service referred to Auditor General for prosecution over procurement breaches

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is recommending the National Blood Service management be referred to the Attorney General for prosecution, following procurement breaches detailed in the 2022 Auditor General’s report.



As per the report, the National Blood Service carried out procurement activities exceeding GH¢130,000 without adhering to proper procedures, notably the absence of alternative quotations.



During the PAC session in Accra on Tuesday, Committee Chairman James Klutse Avedzi announced this decision, emphasizing the severity of the infractions, especially the non-competitive procurement practices observed within the blood service.



Addressing the committee, he mentioned, “The next infraction is uncompetitive procurement. So there is a challenge at that office where we are doing restrictive tendering without seeking approval. If you want to do procurement, instead of looking for a minimum of three invoices or quotations, that one too, you fail to do, and this one we don’t have any option than to refer you to the Attorney General for prosecution.”



He clarified that the committee's action aligns with its responsibility to hold accountable those who violate procurement laws. Avedzi emphasized that the referral to the Attorney General underscores the seriousness of the breach and aims to ensure legal consequences for the National Blood Service.



“We are doing our part; you have breached the procurement law, so when you are prosecuted, the judges will decide on that,” affirmed Avedzi, highlighting the committee's dedication to maintaining accountability and transparency in public procurement processes.