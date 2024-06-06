National Cathedral: Tell us how you’ll retrieve our stolen money – Ablakwa to Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

North Tongu's MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's focus on raising funds to complete Ghana's National Cathedral.



Mr Ablakwa suggested instead that efforts should be directed towards reclaiming funds reportedly misused in the project.



Ablakwa highlighted instances of alleged financial impropriety, including payments made for minimal work and excessive fees for services.



He urged the government to prioritize recovering these funds rather than seeking additional contributions for the Cathedral's completion.