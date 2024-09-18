National Cathedral site now the world’s most expensive swimming pool – Ato Forson

General News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader in Parliament, has criticized the stalled National Cathedral project, describing it as the "world’s most expensive swimming pool."



In a Twitter post on September 17, he expressed frustration over the lack of progress, despite the $58 million spent so far.



Forson likened the construction site, currently a water-filled pit, to an abandoned illegal mining site, raising concerns about project mismanagement and transparency.



He urged the government to prioritize healthcare, education, and infrastructure, which he believes would better serve the nation than the unfinished cathedral project.