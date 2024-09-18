You are here: HomeNews2024 09 18Article 1982846

General News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

National Cathedral site now the world’s most expensive swimming pool – Ato Forson

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader in Parliament, has criticized the stalled National Cathedral project, describing it as the "world’s most expensive swimming pool."

In a Twitter post on September 17, he expressed frustration over the lack of progress, despite the $58 million spent so far.

Forson likened the construction site, currently a water-filled pit, to an abandoned illegal mining site, raising concerns about project mismanagement and transparency.

He urged the government to prioritize healthcare, education, and infrastructure, which he believes would better serve the nation than the unfinished cathedral project.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment