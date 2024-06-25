National Chief Imam On Leadership And Generosity

General News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: inquirernewsroom.com

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his exemplary leadership and generosity, noting that he has made a significant impact on people's lives.



The Chief Imam commended Dr. Bawumia for using his leadership position to benefit others, regardless of their background.



He emphasized that a leader's character is evident, and people know whether they are good or bad leaders.



This message is relevant not only for Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama but also for MPs and political party leaders, who should prioritize development and growth over greed and self-glorification.