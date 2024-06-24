National Chief Imam admires Otumfuo for his wisdom and good heart

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has lauded Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Monarch of the Asante Kingdom, for his benevolence and wisdom, attributes he believes can bring peace and comfort.



These praises were conveyed by Sheikh Sharubutu's spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyau Shuaib, during the fifth Akwasidae Festival on June 23, 2024.



At 105, Sheikh Sharubutu could not attend the 25th Anniversary events of the King due to the recent passing of his wife, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu.



Instead, he sent a delegation to deliver his message at the Manhyia Palace.