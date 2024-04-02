National Chief Imam and Nakoa Prophet Jamson stress peace ahead of elections

Religion of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and the Spiritual Leader of the Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, Nakoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson, have stressed the importance of peace in the forthcoming general elections, urging the preservation of the country's current state of peace.



Their remarks came during a visit by Nakoa Jamson to Sheikh Sharubutu's residence to donate items and offer condolences on the passing of Sheikh Sharubutu's wife.



During the visit, the Spiritual Churches Council presented various food items to the Chief Imam to support him during Ramadan. These items included 30 bags of rice, 10 bags of sugar, 10 packs of Milo, 10 packs of Ideal Milk, 10 packs of tomatoes, and 10 gallons of oil.



Sheikh Sharubutu expressed gratitude for the council's longstanding support, attributing their relationship to divine will.



Sheikh Sharubutu prayed for the council's unity and for Nakoa Jamson's advancement, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a strong relationship.



Nakoa Jamson, in turn, prayed for Sheikh Sharubutu's strength and protection in his endeavors, acknowledging the Chief Imam's diligent service. He underscored the significance of peace, noting that it is invaluable and essential for the nation's progress.



Nakoa Jamson highlighted the Chief Imam's annual fasting and prayers during Ramadan, not only for himself but for the council and all Ghanaians. He emphasized that the Chief Imam's prayers for peace benefit the entire nation, enabling everyone to seek God's favor.