National Cybersecurity Awareness Month launched to educate public on digital safety

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) has begun with the theme “Combating Misinformation and Disinformation in a Digitally Resilient Democracy.”

Launched in Accra, the campaign runs through October and aims to educate the public on digital safety.

Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful emphasized the need for cybersecurity alongside digital advancements, urging responsible online behavior, especially before elections.

The Cyber Security Authority has set up a hotline (292) for checking suspicious information.

Ghana joins this global initiative, started by the US in 2004, to enhance cybersecurity awareness and safety.

