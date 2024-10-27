You are here: HomeNews2024 10 27Article 1998983

General News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

National Farmers’ Day scheduled for November 8

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This significant event marks the 40th anniversary of the annual celebration This significant event marks the 40th anniversary of the annual celebration

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has officially announced that the National Farmers’ Day will occur on Friday, November 8, 2024.

This significant event, marking the 40th anniversary of the annual celebration, was confirmed by President Akufo-Addo in a press release issued on Saturday, October 26. The Ministry's statement indicates that this year, the event will be held exclusively

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment