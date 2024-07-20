National Fire Service supports Three Kings Special School for the Blind

Regional News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Volta Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has donated various items to support local communities.



The Three Kings Special School for the Blind received essentials such as rice, water, and toilet paper to aid the children’s education.



Similarly, the Cured Lepers Village in Ho received similar supplies.



Assistant Chief Fire Officer One, Mr. Joy Ayim Ameyibor, emphasized the importance of supporting disabled individuals to help them reach their potential.



The caretaker of the Cured Lepers Village expressed gratitude and requested further assistance to improve care for residents.