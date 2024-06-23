You are here: HomeNews2024 06 23Article 1953149

National HIV Ambassador Nana Yaa Nsarko challenges youth to know their HIV status and prevent spread

Queen Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko Queen Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko

Queen Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko, Miss Malaika 2023 and National HIV Ambassador addressed young Ghanaians during her "Live On Campaign" at Ayi Mensa – Aburi mountain stretch.

She educated participants on HIV prevention, urging them to be proactive in knowing their status through self-testing, and distributed some condoms.

The campaign is a response to the rising HIV infections in Ghana, with a national adult HIV prevalence of 1.53%, translating to 334,095 people living with HIV.

Nana Yaa emphasized prevention and knowledge as key to combating the virus.

