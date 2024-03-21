National Labour Commission orders striking teacher unions to call off strike

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has issued a directive ordering the three striking teacher unions to end their strike action.



On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) declared a nationwide strike, citing grievances related to the government’s handling of their conditions of service.



Among their complaints were the withholding of teachers’ salaries, unilateral changes to timetables without union consultation, and delays in the distribution of laptops to teachers.



However, the NLC, through its Chairperson, Justice Kwabena Asuman-Adu, issued a statement on Thursday, invoking Section 133 (1) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), directing GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT to retract their decision to strike, citing non-compliance with Section 159 of Act 651.



The commission advised the unions to adhere to the directive.



Below is the statement from the NLC:



