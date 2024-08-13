National Media Commission inaugurates 7-member Volta Regional Media Advisory Committee ahead of 2024 Elections

Politics of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The National Media Commission (NMC) has established a seven-member Volta Regional Media Advisory Committee to ensure responsible media coverage during the 2024 general elections.



Inaugurated in Ho, the committee is tasked with upholding ethical standards, encouraging balanced reporting, and addressing media-related challenges in the region.



Chaired by Most Rev. Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, the committee will work closely with local media to prevent misinformation and inflammatory content that could disrupt the electoral process.



The NMC's initiative highlights the vital role of media oversight in safeguarding democratic practices in Ghana.