National Peace Council advocates for political parties to embrace ADR in electoral processes

The National Peace Council (NPC) has suggested that Political Parties should consider alternative dispute resolution (ADR) instead of engaging in bitter litigation to resolve their differences.



Reverend Samuel Kofi Osabutey, the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council, urged political parties to take the integrity of the electoral process seriously when speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-day Consultation and Training Program on ADR for political parties in Accra.



Rev. Osabutey encouraged the parties to demand appropriate information and support for election management bodies once appointments are made.



The NPC, in partnership with Star Ghana Foundation, organised a two-day multi-stakeholder consultation and training on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) for political parties.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) were present at the training, along with the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), the People’s National Convention (PNC), and All People’s Congress (APC).



The theme of the training was “Countering Post-election 2020 Violence and Building Consensus for Greater Political Tolerance in Ghana (Healing the Nation).”



Mr. Osabutey called on all stakeholders in the electoral process to play their role well, including political parties, civil society, the media, and international observers.



The goal of the workshop was to improve the capacity of election stakeholders, particularly political parties, to establish sustainable dispute resolution structures to manage disputes and reduce election-related disputes and violence.