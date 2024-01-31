National Peace Council commends NDC for rejoining IPAC

Politics of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

The National Peace Council (NPC) has conveyed gratitude to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for heeding its call to rejoin the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).



The NPC's commendation for the NDC's decision comes after a period of abstention from IPAC meetings following the 2020 elections. Concerns were raised by stakeholders within Ghana's democratic and electoral landscape, prompting a proactive response from the NPC.



Following a Post-Elections Stakeholders’ workshop at Ada in 2021, where participants tasked the NPC with facilitating the NDC's return to IPAC, the council engaged with the NDC, Electoral Commission (E.C), and various stakeholders. The culmination of these efforts took place during the Stock-taking conference in December 2023, where the NDC publicly committed to rejoin IPAC.



Since this commitment, the NDC has actively participated in two recent IPAC meetings held on January 22nd and 29th, 2024.



The NPC expressed hope that this commitment will be sustained, contributing to the enhancement of Ghana's democratic credentials.



