National Peace Council declares neutrality on anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Rev. Dr. Eric Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, has clarified that the council functions as a mediator and maintains impartiality in matters related to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi emphasized that the National Peace Council has not taken a stance on the controversial bill, highlighting the importance of remaining neutral in their role as mediators.



Despite being approached by stakeholders seeking their position on the issue, the council is committed to neutrality and is closely monitoring the unfolding situation.



“We don’t have a position on the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill because we are mediators; we don’t take sides on issues like this. There are several issues that have come to us that people expected us to take sides, but realized it was important to remain neutral when they later came for conflict resolution. We are waiting to see how things will unfold, so we know whether to mediate or intervene in the event of a conflict,” explained the Chairman of the National Peace Council on TV3.



Parliament approved the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Act, 2024, on February 28, criminalizing LGBTQ+ activities, promotion, advocacy, and funding. Offenders could face imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those supporting the act may face jail terms of 3 to 5 years.