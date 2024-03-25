National Peace Council intensifies efforts for peaceful 2024 elections in Ghana

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In anticipation of the upcoming 2024 election, the National Peace Council (NPC) has intensified its efforts to ensure a peaceful electoral process across Ghana.



Recognizing the importance of fostering collaboration among political parties and other stakeholders, the NPC has initiated several initiatives aimed at building trust and promoting dialogue.



During the 12th National Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner organized by the Transformative and Unifying Dialogue for Effective Communication (TUDEC), George Amoh, the Executive Secretary of the NPC, shared insights into the council's ongoing efforts. He revealed that the NPC has established political trust-building platforms to facilitate discussions and consultations with various political leaders.



"These political trust-building platforms serve as crucial forums for dialogue and collaboration among political parties," stated Amoh. "We have been engaging with political leaders from across the spectrum to promote understanding, cooperation, and a commitment to peaceful elections."



One of the key objectives of these engagements is to encourage presidential candidates to commit to a peace pact, thereby signaling their dedication to ensuring a violence-free electoral process. "We are in the process of drafting a peace pact that we will invite all presidential candidates to sign," explained Amoh.



"By signing this pact, candidates pledge to uphold the principles of peace, non-violence, and respect for democratic processes throughout the election period."



In addition to engaging with political leaders, the NPC has been proactive in reaching out to various stakeholders, including civil society organizations, religious leaders, and traditional authorities. These consultations aim to garner support for peacebuilding efforts and foster a sense of collective responsibility for maintaining stability during the electoral cycle.



Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, delivered a powerful message during the event, urging the youth to remain vigilant against attempts by politicians to manipulate them for violent ends.



"Our youth must resist being used as pawns in political games that seek to sow discord and division," emphasized Shaibu. "They are the future of our nation, and their role in promoting peace and unity cannot be overstated."



Cafer Tepeli, President of TUDEC, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of upholding the peace that Ghana has enjoyed for decades.



"As citizens, we must cherish and safeguard the peace that has been the hallmark of our nation," remarked Tepeli. "Through our collective efforts and adherence to the values of tolerance, mutual respect, and cooperation, we can ensure that Ghana continues to serve as a beacon of stability and harmony in the region."



The NPC's commitment to fostering peace and stability ahead of the 2024 elections reflects its dedication to promoting democratic governance and preserving Ghana's reputation as a bastion of peace in Africa.



As the electoral process unfolds, stakeholders across the country will look to the NPC for guidance and support in navigating potential challenges and promoting a peaceful transition of power.