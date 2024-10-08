National Peace Council receives 848 conflict cases nationwide

General News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The National Peace Council (NPC) is working on 848 conflict cases in Ghana, primarily involving chieftaincy disputes and land litigation.



Deputy Director Frank Wilson Bodza highlighted that many conflicts arise from multiple chief installations and land ownership issues, worsened by illegal mining.



These conflicts harm community development and disproportionately affect women and children, leading to increased crime rates.



The NPC focuses on dialogue and mediation to resolve disputes, aiming to foster understanding and tolerance among conflicting parties rather than acting as a legal authority.