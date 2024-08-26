You are here: HomeNews2024 08 26Article 1973924

General News of Monday, 26 August 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

National Peace Council worried about arbitration of marriage conflicts in open media

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

These programs, popular in the Ashanti Region, often conduct marriage tribunals on air These programs, popular in the Ashanti Region, often conduct marriage tribunals on air

The National Peace Council in the Ashanti Region has raised concerns about media programs that publicly arbitrate family disputes, criticizing them for breaching traditional and legal norms.

These programs, popular in the Ashanti Region, often conduct marriage tribunals on air, discussing sensitive issues without consent and making arbitrary rulings.

Rev. Badu Amoah, Ashanti Regional Executive Secretary of the Council, condemned this practice as it disregards the moral and traditional codes meant to protect families.

He noted that such public handling of disputes can cause further harm, particularly to innocent family members, and urged a return to more discreet and respectful methods of conflict resolution.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment