National Referendum Possible for Amendment of Article 71 – Emoluments Committee Chair

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie, the Chairperson of the Presidential Emoluments Committee, has underscored the possibility of conducting a national referendum to amend Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution, if deemed necessary.



The scrutiny surrounding emoluments concerning Article 71 officeholders has intensified following the President’s establishment of a committee aimed at reviewing Ex-gratia for public officers.



Nationwide, there has been a surge in demands either for the abolition or amendment of Article 71.



Addressing a conference on the emoluments and privileges of Article 71 officeholders in Accra, Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie emphasized the intricate procedures involved in altering entrenched provisions like Article 71.



She stated, "I also would like us to bear in mind that Article 71 is one of the entrenched provisions, apparently, in the Constitution, and as such has very, very strict rules relating to its removal, its cancellation, or its amendment."



"Yes indeed, the provision can be amended, but there are strict constitutional processes that must be followed to change this provision in any form, foremost among which is the requirement for a national referendum, which I believe we could consider if need be, as we have successfully done with some instances since 1992," Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie added.