National Road Safety Authority stresses ban on 'okada' despite Mahama's legalization promise

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has reaffirmed that the operations of commercial motorbikes, commonly known as 'okada,' remain illegal, contrary to promises made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, John Mahama, to legalize them.



John Mahama has pledged to legalize okada operations during an interaction with residents of Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, stating that his administration would provide training and regulation for commercial riders.



However, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng, the Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, clarified in an exclusive interview with GHOne News that current legal provisions prohibit the commercial use of motorcycles and tricycles.



Ing. Adonteng emphasized that motorcycles and tricycles are only permitted for delivery or courier services under existing regulations, highlighting the significant risks associated with their commercial use on roads.



He noted that in recent years, motorcycle-related accidents have been a leading cause of road fatalities, necessitating strict enforcement of existing laws to ensure road safety.



While acknowledging engagement with motorcycle riders and associations to promote safety measures, Ing. Adonteng reiterated the importance of adhering to the Road Traffic Regulations LI 2180, which currently prohibits commercial motorcycle operations.