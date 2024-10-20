National Service Authority will train personnel in employable skills – Board chair

General News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: GNA

The National Service Authority (NSA) has launched a new initiative to enhance employability training for service personnel through partnerships with user institutions.



Board Chair Nee Odoi Tetteyfio announced plans for mentoring programs and customized learning to improve efficiency.



Following the passage of the National Service Authority Bill in July, the NSA aims to develop viable project proposals for funding and collaborate on agricultural and ICT training.



Director-General Osei Asibey Antwi also requested support from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for equipment to boost the authority's agricultural projects.