National Service Personnel grapple with unpaid allowances

National Service Personnel (NSP) employed in the public sector are facing significant challenges meeting their basic needs due to the non-payment of their monthly allowances for the past three months.



Despite prior assurances from the National Service Secretariat (NSS) regarding prompt payments, the inconsistent payment schedule has led to growing frustration and anger among the affected individuals.



Several NSPs expressed deep concern over the adverse impact of the delayed allowances on their daily lives.



"The NSS allowance delay is seriously affecting me. I spend GH¢60 on transportation daily to come to work and go back home. Sometimes, there's not enough for meals, and we're left in a state of uncertainty, having to ask others for financial help," shared one NSP.



A report disclosed that the NSS has changed the payment date three times since January, with the reasons for the delay remaining unclear.



Benjamin, a National Service Personnel, voiced his concerns, highlighting the reliance of some on their grandparents for daily financial support.



"For over three months, the government has chosen not to pay us. Some of us are depending on our grandparents every day."



However, a statement from the National Service Secretariat attributed the payment delay to service personnel not submitting their verification slips on time.



The statement clarified, "To ensure value for money, we had to undergo a strenuous validation process, and many personnel delayed in submission. Today's youth are not like us when we were doing our national service, adhering strictly to deadlines."