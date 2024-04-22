National Service Secretariat's Metric App continues to improve registration process

General News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Armstrong Esaah, Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Service Secretariat (NSS), has highlighted the continued success and improvement of the NSS Metric App in streamlining the registration process for prospective service personnel.



The app, launched during the 2021–2022 service year, has been instrumental in eliminating ghost names and simplifying registration.



Esaah emphasized that the NSS Metric App's robust security features, including artificial intelligence, have effectively prevented impersonation attempts and saved the Ghanaian government millions of cedis.



He praised NSS Executive Director Osei Assibey Antwi and management for their commitment to implementing innovative initiatives.



Speaking on Onua FM's Etifi Nsem Show, Esaah noted that the app's intervention had prevented the disbursal of over GHC112 million in allowances to unqualified individuals three years ago. He underscored the app's role in maintaining transparency and equity in the registration process.



Esaah also mentioned NSS management's efforts to establish partnership agreements for deploying personnel to foreign countries for their national service—an ambitious plan that demonstrates the NSS's commitment to enhancing the national service experience.



He expressed optimism for the swift passage of the NSS policy for 2024–2034 by the Parliament of Ghana, which includes a comprehensive review of the National Service Scheme's operations.