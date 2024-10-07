National Theatre Board Chair urges protests against ‘galamsey’ to shift to mining communities

General News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Nana Fredua Agyemang Ofori-Atta, board chair of the National Theatre, has called for protests against illegal mining, or ‘galamsey,’ to focus on mining communities rather than Accra.



Speaking on GHOne TV, he expressed support for the protests but criticized their current location as ineffective.



He urged demonstrators to engage directly with those in affected areas to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal mining, which he says is driven by poverty and a desire for quick wealth.



He also noted that existing government livelihood programs aimed at diverting youth from galamsey have not been well received, emphasizing the need for action at the grassroots level to address this pressing national issue.