National service personnel urged to validate details by February 16

The National Service Scheme (NSS) management has issued a directive for all national service personnel to validate their details by Friday, February 16, 2024.



In a statement issued on February 14, the NSS emphasised the importance of personnel visiting their portals and validating their details promptly.



The validation process is essential for the quick processing of personnel data, facilitating the timely payment of monthly allowances.



Service personnel are also required to verify critical information, including their name, telephone number, E-zwich number, place of posting, and telephone number.



