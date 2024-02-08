National service will be optional when elected - Dr. Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has proposed significant changes to the national service scheme, emphasizing that it should no longer be mandatory for graduates seeking immediate employment opportunities after completing tertiary education.



Addressing party supporters and leaders at the UPSA auditorium on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Dr Bawumia outlined his vision, stating that students would now have the choice to opt out of national service if they secure employment upon graduation.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, to help our youth secure jobs, I believe it is time to rethink the concept of our current national service scheme. My government will propose that those who, after completing their education, can secure jobs, would be exempted from national service,” Dr Bawumia declared.



Highlighting the need for flexibility in the system to better align with the demands of the job market, Dr Bawumia emphasized that national service should adapt to the evolving landscape of employment opportunities for graduates.



“National service will no longer be mandatory, and students will have the option to decide whether to participate in it or not. This will also encourage companies to visit campuses for recruitment annually,” he affirmed, outlining the potential benefits of the proposed changes.



Dr Bawumia's proposal seeks to provide graduates with more autonomy in their career paths while also fostering a more dynamic relationship between educational institutions, graduates, and prospective employers.