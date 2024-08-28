Nationwide Voter exhibition ends

General News of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The nationwide voter exhibition organized by the Electoral Commission ended yesterday with minimal challenges.



The exercise, which started last Tuesday, allowed voters to verify and update their registration details ahead of the elections.



Despite its importance, turnout was notably low across various centres.



For instance, at the Redeem Church Ehukorpe Centre, only about 25% of registered voters checked their names.



Similar low participation was reported in Koforidua, the Upper East Region, and the Ashanti Region.



Exhibition officers reported smooth operations with few discrepancies, such as one voter’s mismatched documents.