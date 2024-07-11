You are here: HomeNews2024 07 11Article 1959233

Source: BBC

Nato vows 'irreversible path' to Ukraine membership

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said support for Ukraine was in the alliance's own interests Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said support for Ukraine was in the alliance's own interests

NATO members have pledged support for Ukraine's future membership and additional aid but did not set a formal timeline for joining.

At the Washington DC summit, the 32 NATO members reaffirmed their "unwavering" support for Ukraine and committed €40bn in aid, including F-16 jets.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that supporting Ukraine is crucial for their own security. The joint statement called Russia a significant threat and accused China of enabling Russia's war.

Ukrainian President Zelensky met with world leaders at the summit, which aimed to present a united front on Ukraine despite no clear timeline for NATO membership.

