Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 21 July 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Navrongo: SHS student raped in school dormitory; suspect arrested

A 19-year-old student at Our Lady of Lourdes Girls Senior High School in Navrongo has been raped by an intruder who sneaked into her dormitory on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The assailant reportedly intended to steal but took advantage of the situation when he found the student lying helpless.

He fled with a student's phone and was later arrested by the police.

This incident highlights the school's security concerns, as thefts in dormitories are frequent despite measures in place.

